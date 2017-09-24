ESPN

Former Bills and Jets coach Rex Ryan is now an analyst for ESPN and among the Sunday NFL Countdown crew has a unique political perspective being that he is (or at least was) a Donald Trump supporter.

After Trump’s comments about NFL players kneeling at a rally on Friday night, in which he called them “sons of bitches” and said they should be fired, there was no way to have a football pregame show without taking time to discuss the president’s statement. So, ESPN spent just over 20 minutes on Sunday morning having a discussion about the comments and how players and owners are responding.

When Ryan spoke up, he seemed to indicate that he was jumping off of the Trump bandwagon after his comments and was “pissed off” and “appalled” by the president saying what he did.