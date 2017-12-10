Getty Image

Rex Ryan and Geno Smith haven’t been in the same locker room since 2014, as the former Jets coach has since had a failed tenure in Buffalo before heading to ESPN as an analyst and commentator, while Smith lost his starting job with the Jets and has since moved to New York’s other team in the Giants.

When Eli Manning was benched by the since fired Ben McAdoo in order to give Geno Smith a look as the starter, there was tremendous uproar from Giants fans and former players, as well as general laughter from fans around the NFL. Smith was not good with the Jets and for McAdoo to end Manning’s consecutive starts streak to see what they had in Smith seemed like a desperate and, likely, poor decision.

Among those to scoff at the decision to turn the keys over to Smith was his former coach, who said it was a “slap in the face” to Manning to be benched for Smith and that he wouldn’t want Smith to be his quarterback. Those comments got back to Geno, who torched Ryan, calling him a “coward” and noting he and others on the Jets saved his job, via the New York Post.