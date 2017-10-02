Richard Sherman Thinks That Fantasy Sports Make Players ‘Less Like People’ To Fans

Add Richard Sherman to the list of people who think fantasy football is warping fans’ perspective of the National Football League. The Seattle Seahawks corner spoke out after the Seahawks’ Sunday Night Football win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Seattle won in an eventual blowout, but they lost quite a few players to injury on Sunday night. Defensive end Cliff Avril, cornerback Jeremy Lane and offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo were all injured in the game, but the injury fans perhaps reacted to the most was the injury suffered by rookie running back Chris Carson.

Carson’s leg was twisted on a tackle and was carted off the field, his leg in an air cast. It didn’t look good for the rookie, and after the game Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the back should miss time with a “significant” ankle injury.

