Richard Sherman Threatened To ‘Ruin’ A Reporter’s Career After Being Asked Questions He Didn’t Like

Richard Sherman is seemingly always in the news for off-field comments and, this time around, it is not in an amusing, light-hearted way. The Seattle Seahawks cornerback was involved in a verbal back-and-forth with a reporter on Tuesday afternoon and, after Jim Moore of 710 ESPN in Seattle asked two questions, Sherman responded with what amounts to a threat to end Moore’s career.

What prompted the reaction from Sherman is up for interpretation, but the questions for Moore were reportedly as follows.

