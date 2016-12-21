Getty Image

Richard Sherman is seemingly always in the news for off-field comments and, this time around, it is not in an amusing, light-hearted way. The Seattle Seahawks cornerback was involved in a verbal back-and-forth with a reporter on Tuesday afternoon and, after Jim Moore of 710 ESPN in Seattle asked two questions, Sherman responded with what amounts to a threat to end Moore’s career.

So yeah, after Jim Moore (@cougsgo) asked a couple of tough questions of Richard Sherman, Sherman threatened to ruin Jim's career. Jarring. — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) December 20, 2016

What prompted the reaction from Sherman is up for interpretation, but the questions for Moore were reportedly as follows.