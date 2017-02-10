Tom Brady Is The GOAT

Rick Ross Made The Mistake Of Partying With Gronk And Ended Up Puking His Guts Out

#New England Patriots #Rick Ross #Super Bowl LI
02.10.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image

Partying with Rob Gronkowski sounds like it’s incredibly fun, but if you aren’t careful it can get out of hand and you can find yourself quickly spiraling out of control. This can happen to the best of us, even those that spend plenty of time in the clubs like hip-hop star Rick Ross.

Ross went on The Brilliant Idiots podcast after the Super Bowl and explained that partying too hard with Gronk led to him throwing up on stage while performing. Ross noted that the biggest mistake was mixing his alcohol intake, going from champagne to brown liquor and then back to champagne. This will lead to problems nine times out of 10, and for Ross, he hit the wall while jumping around on stage trying to perform.

The funniest part is him explaining how he had to take the towel his DJ was using to protect his laptop from the champagne being sprayed everywhere to protect his beard from the puke. Ross, being a professional, knew he could slip behind the DJ booth and squat down to stay out of sight of the crowd at the club and puke right quick and then pop back up.

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Rick Ross#Super Bowl LI
TAGSNew England PatriotsRick RossROB GRONKOWSKISuper Bowl LI

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP