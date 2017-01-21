Ricky Williams Got Stopped And Handcuffed Just For Taking A Walk In Texas

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ricky Williams is a Texas Longhorns legend and a former NFL star, but he still faced a scary situation in Tyler, Texas when he was stopped, handcuffed and questioned simply for taking a walk after police were called about suspicious activity in the area.

Williams cooperated with police, who put him in handcuffs and searched him in a parking lot after spotting him walking. Williams was rightfully confused and upset as to why he had been stopped and asked the officers for an explanation after he had been searched. One of the officers off screen said Williams was accused of being in someone’s backyard, which he denied, saying he was just walking in that area by what he thought was a trail but not in anyone’s yard.

“Why would I be in someone’s backyard?,” said Williams. “You might’ve saw a black person and got suspicious, but I wasn’t doing anything.”

His frustration with the situation was clear as he explained that this wasn’t the first time he’d been in this situation because he was a black man, to which the officers recoiled and took exception.

The officers went on to question him as to why he was in town, to which he responded that he was visiting Earl Campbell and then had to explain he was a retired football player. Williams went on the Dudley & Bob + Matt Show on KLBJ 93.7 in Austin to explain what happened, and said he felt that if he weren’t who he was he “would’ve been in trouble.”

Williams was released after nearly seven minutes with the officers.