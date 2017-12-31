Getty Image

Rob Gronkowski loves the number 69. No one knows why, exactly, but he’s shown again and again that he thinks the number 69 is very nice.

Gronk had a peculiar reaction to scoring his 69th career touchdown in the past, and the number very clearly holds a special place in his his heart. Though he’s once again struggled with injuries, he’s recovered to have a productive season. And though his catch total would be disappointing to another wideout as prolific as Gronkowski, he seemed fine with it. Yes,it seems that 69 catches in the regular season is, indeed, very nice for Rob Gronkowski.

Reporters asked Gronk about his season totals after the Patriots locked up home field advantage throughout the playoffs on Sunday in a home win over the Jets, and Gronk didn’t disappoint with his answer.