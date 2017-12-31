Rob Gronkowski Had The Most Gronk Response To Finishing The Year With 69 Catches

#New England Patriots
12.31.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Rob Gronkowski loves the number 69. No one knows why, exactly, but he’s shown again and again that he thinks the number 69 is very nice.

Gronk had a peculiar reaction to scoring his 69th career touchdown in the past, and the number very clearly holds a special place in his his heart. Though he’s once again struggled with injuries, he’s recovered to have a productive season. And though his catch total would be disappointing to another wideout as prolific as Gronkowski, he seemed fine with it. Yes,it seems that 69 catches in the regular season is, indeed, very nice for Rob Gronkowski.

Reporters asked Gronk about his season totals after the Patriots locked up home field advantage throughout the playoffs on Sunday in a home win over the Jets, and Gronk didn’t disappoint with his answer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots
TAGSNew England PatriotsROB GRONKOWSKI

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 3 days ago 71 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP