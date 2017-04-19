Rob Gronkowski Crashed A White House Press Briefing Because Of Course He Did

04.19.17 10 mins ago

The New England Patriots made the traditional victory White House visit on Wednesday to celebrate their Super Bowl 51 victory. Though not every Pats player made the trip (including noted quarterback Tom Brady), we can all agree that the most important person in the history of New England and booze cruises made a vital — and dare we say nice — appearance.

Rob Gronkowski — our favourite human party muppet — decided to make the trip a memorable one when he crashed Sean Spicer’s press briefing:

Oh my god Spicey know when to accept the help that is offered to you. Smh.

I’m sure we can all agree that noon White House press briefings would be improved exponentially if Gronk and his WWE Superstar BFF Mojo Rawley popped in every time the press secretary got something right and celebrated by spraying cans of Monster GRONK all over a mortified Spicer. I mean, what situation wouldn’t be improved by that scenario? It would really … SPICE things up. Eh? Ehhhhhhhhh?

Aside from Tom Brady, multiple Patriots players didn’t make the trip to meet Donald Trump for various reasons (political stances, house arrest, the usual):

Really though, who needs an entire team when you have one Gronk?

