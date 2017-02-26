Fox

Rob Gronkowski is working his way back from his third back surgery of his career and expects to be back fully healthy by the start of the 2017 season, but he took a weekend off from rehab to pop down to the Daytona 500.

Fox put Gronk on live television with a microphone to wander around pit road for their pre-race interviews, and naturally, Gronkowski found the Monster Energy Girls (Monster is now the title sponsor of NASCAR’s premier series). Gronk, who loves a good “69” joke better than anyone, did his best to get on of the Monster Girls to say “69” on live TV. Gronk asked the unsuspecting woman what her favorite speed limit was and that he hoped it was “around 70.”