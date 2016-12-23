Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Poor sweet injured Gronk. He should have known that the moment he popped up on the cover of Madden 17 that the Madden Curse would come for him, his health, and apparently his sanity too. Well, however you rate the “sanity” of a giant goof that seems like a refugee from a 80s frat comedy.

Rob Gronkowski and his recovering back co-star in a charming new commercial from EA Sports playing off The Curse™. Stuck at home, the freak of nature tight end goes through his morning routine complete with a rather speedy transition from brushing his teeth to gorging on Gronk Flakes. Seated on the couch with an enormous container of Cheese Balls and more free time than he expected in 2016, things take a bit of a turn. Even if you hate the New England Patriots with every bit of bitter fandom in your marrow, this spot is still worthy of a gander. It’s funny, but not in that way where it’s “funny for a sports thing” sorta way.

Scheduled to face the misery farm that is the New York Jets in Week 16, the Pats have already locked up the AFC East title and are jockeying with the Oakland Raiders for top spot in the AFC. If you happen to know of a spare megastar tight end kicking around, Bill Belichick would like you to give him a ring. Although Martellus Bennett is filling in quite nicely.