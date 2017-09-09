Getty Image

Natural disasters teach us a lot about humanity and, sometimes, ourselves. We see the best and worst of the human spirit when nature imperils the lives of our fellow man. It’s an opportunity to learn, grow, and better prepare ourselves for the danger that one day may come into our own lives.

Rob Gronkowski, for example, could probably teach a seminar about how lake effect snow works, but the New England Patriots tight end was a bit in the dark when it comes to hurricane science. All that’s changed now thanks to Hurricane Irma, the massive storm that’s bearing down on Florida this weekend.

Gronkowski tweeted on Saturday that he was doing “some research” about hurricanes in the wake of Irma’s inevitable landfall.