Rob Gronkowski ‘Did Some Research’ On Hurricanes Because Of Hurricane Irma

#New England Patriots
09.09.17 54 mins ago

Getty Image

Natural disasters teach us a lot about humanity and, sometimes, ourselves. We see the best and worst of the human spirit when nature imperils the lives of our fellow man. It’s an opportunity to learn, grow, and better prepare ourselves for the danger that one day may come into our own lives.

Rob Gronkowski, for example, could probably teach a seminar about how lake effect snow works, but the New England Patriots tight end was a bit in the dark when it comes to hurricane science. All that’s changed now thanks to Hurricane Irma, the massive storm that’s bearing down on Florida this weekend.

Gronkowski tweeted on Saturday that he was doing “some research” about hurricanes in the wake of Irma’s inevitable landfall.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots
TAGShurricane irmaNew England PatriotsROB GRONKOWSKI

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP