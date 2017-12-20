Rob Manfred Got Into It With Dan Le Batard About The Marlins Trading Away Giancarlo Stanton

#Miami Marlins #MLB
12.20.17 10 mins ago

Getty Image

The Miami Marlins are a mess, and everyone in South Florida is blaming Derek Jeter for buying the team and promptly reverting to Jeffery Loria nonsense. This is despite the fact that Loria, the guy who routinely blew up the Marlins to turn a buck after successful World Series, had already cashed out once and for all.

Things got tense at a Marlins season ticket holder meeting on Tuesday when Marlins Man and other fans ranted at the former Yankees shortstop for trading slugger Giancarlo Stanton to New York in a blatant effort to shed payroll at the cost of one of its superstars. But it’s not just hyper-visible Marlins fans that are upset about the Stanton trade or the other moves the team has made this offseason.

There’s speculation that others knew the team would be shedding payroll, even before Jeter’s ownership group took over. And that talk set the stage for an uncomfortably tense interview between Miami-based ESPN employee Dan Le Batard and Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, who joined Le Batard’s radio program on Wednesday and had a fiery back-and-forth with the host.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Marlins#MLB
TAGSDAN LE BATARDDEREK JETERGIANCARLO STANTONMIAMI MARLINSMLBRob Manfred

Best Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 4 hours ago
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 8 hours ago 26 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 13 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 30 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP