Getty Image

Mike Shanahan hasn’t been the coach of Washington’s NFL franchise for four seasons now, but his departure is still the topic of debate in Washington. Much of that has to do with what the former Washington coach did with once-prized rookie Robert Griffin III, how the quarterback got injured and what Griffin had to do with Shanahan’s eventual departure from the franchise.

Earlier this week, former Washington wideout Santana Moss appeared on 106.7 The Fan in Washington and talked about Griffin III and his relationship with his head coaches.

Moss retired in 2014 but was there when the coaching change happened in D.C. and said that Griffin openly celebrated the departure of Shanahan because he wasn’t happy with his role on the team.