Santana Moss Ripped Robert Griffin III, Who Decided To Fire Back On Twitter

#Washington Redskins
09.19.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Mike Shanahan hasn’t been the coach of Washington’s NFL franchise for four seasons now, but his departure is still the topic of debate in Washington. Much of that has to do with what the former Washington coach did with once-prized rookie Robert Griffin III, how the quarterback got injured and what Griffin had to do with Shanahan’s eventual departure from the franchise.

Earlier this week, former Washington wideout Santana Moss appeared on 106.7 The Fan in Washington and talked about Griffin III and his relationship with his head coaches.

Moss retired in 2014 but was there when the coaching change happened in D.C. and said that Griffin openly celebrated the departure of Shanahan because he wasn’t happy with his role on the team.

“You can’t do that,” Moss said. “One thing I’ll just share with you: God don’t like ugly. So the little credit that he did take for saying that, ‘Hey, they didn’t like what I was doing,’ or ‘they benched me and not allowing me to play,’ that’s what happens.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Washington Redskins
TAGSCLEVELAND BROWNSMIKE SHANAHANROBERT GRIFFIN IIISANTANA MOSSWashington Redskins

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 10 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP