The Terrifying Story Of A College Football Player’s Torture Is ‘As Bad As A Horror Movie’

06.30.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

ESPN

Niko Kollias is lucky to be alive. The former University of Rochester football player is sharing his story of torture with ESPN, and the story is horrifying.

Kollias got caught up in a revenge attack for a drug deal gone wrong while he was enrolled at Rochester in 2015. He and a friend, who also didn’t have anything to do with the initial deal, were essentially lured into meeting two women, who led them to a group of men who physically, sexually and emotionally tortured the two Rochester football players until the police finally tracked them down.

Around The Web

TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLUniversity of Rochester

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 1 day ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 2 days ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP