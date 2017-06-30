ESPN

Niko Kollias is lucky to be alive. The former University of Rochester football player is sharing his story of torture with ESPN, and the story is horrifying.

Kollias got caught up in a revenge attack for a drug deal gone wrong while he was enrolled at Rochester in 2015. He and a friend, who also didn’t have anything to do with the initial deal, were essentially lured into meeting two women, who led them to a group of men who physically, sexually and emotionally tortured the two Rochester football players until the police finally tracked them down.