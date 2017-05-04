United Artists

Across seven films in the sprawling Rocky franchise, the titular boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) faced numerous opponents both inside and outside of the ring. From robot butlers to back-alley boxers, shady promoters to Olympic champions, Rocky contended with it all over the years.Even though he always managed to pull through, some of these adversaries proved to be more formidable than others.

With that in mind, here’s a look at all the enemies Rocky’s faced, and how they rank against one another.