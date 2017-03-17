Roger Federer Is The Star Of The Tennis World’s Hottest New Boy Band

Getty Image

How’s your Friday afternoon going? Good? I’m glad! Not so good? Well, how about you let this video of a boy band composed of a trio of tennis players coming together and forming a boy band try to cheer you up.

Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov, and Tommy Haas have created a boy band called the Backhand Boys. Considering that sounds like either a tennis boy band or a group of people who exclusively offer backhanded compliments to their friends, that’s a pretty good name. The three of them came together and sang Chicago’s “Hard To Say I’m Sorry” with Grammy-winning producer David Foster on the piano. Novak Djokovic also made a cameo in the video. It was pretty swell.