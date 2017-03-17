Roger Federer Is The Star Of The Tennis World’s Hottest New Boy Band

03.17.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

How’s your Friday afternoon going? Good? I’m glad! Not so good? Well, how about you let this video of a boy band composed of a trio of tennis players coming together and forming a boy band try to cheer you up.

Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov, and Tommy Haas have created a boy band called the Backhand Boys. Considering that sounds like either a tennis boy band or a group of people who exclusively offer backhanded compliments to their friends, that’s a pretty good name. The three of them came together and sang Chicago’s “Hard To Say I’m Sorry” with Grammy-winning producer David Foster on the piano. Novak Djokovic also made a cameo in the video. It was pretty swell.

TAGSROGER FEDERERTENNIS
