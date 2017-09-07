NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Claims That He’s ‘Not A Football Expert’ When Asked If Colin Kaepernick Should Have A Job

09.07.17

NFL cut day came and went with all 32 franchises trimming their rosters down to 53 players, with plenty of waiver claims and free agent signings as quality players were released. Through it all, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a man that started in the league last year, remains jobless.

For those that don’t want to point to the obvious reason why the former 49ers starter is now out of the league, which is Kaepernick’s vocal and non-vocal protests of police violence and racial inequality in America, the tendency is to try and explain that he’s not a good quarterback or not worth the distraction. There’s an argument to be made that Kap isn’t a good starting quarterback in the NFL, but to say he doesn’t belong on a roster is the fastest way to tell on yourself, especially as more and more players follow his lead with protests.

Kaepernick’s conspicuous absence from a league roster remains an issue and topic of conversation as we enter the first week of the regular season. If anything, him not being on a roster has only been magnified by the continued support of the anthem protests he started by an ever-growing number of players and, most recently, Michael Bennett’s encounter and unjust detainment by Las Vegas police.

