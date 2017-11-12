Roger Goodell Is Asking The NFL For $50 Million Per Year And Lifetime Use Of A Private Jet

11.12.17 2 hours ago

Despite Jerry Jones’ best efforts and threats to sue the league and the six owners on the NFL’s compensation committee, contract extension talks for commissioner Roger Goodell continue.

While Jones is threatening to take his crusade to keep a Goodell extension from materializing to the courts, the compensation committee reportedly plans on holding a conference call on Monday to discuss Goodell’s extension (a call Jones will not be a part of). According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the committee will be discussing the most recent counterproposal from Goodell, which is asking for a ton.

The committee will address Goodell’s salary and compensation package. The last written counterproposal from Goodell, which was around the first of August, was seeking about $50 million per year, as well as the lifetime use of a private jet and lifetime health insurance for his family, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

