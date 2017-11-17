Getty Image

We’re starting to understand a bit more about the somewhat bizarre feud between Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell. In part, that Jerry Jones is mad because Goodell may have lied to him about the results of the investigation into Ezekiel Elliott.

ESPN reported on Friday that Jones started a flurry of back and forth between the two by threatening to bring ‘everything I have” against the NFL commissioner, in part because of the league’s decision to suspend Elliott six games at the start of the 2017 season.

But now it appears that the impetus for the feud was 100 percent because of Elliott’s suspension, and that’s because Jones was told by Goodell that no suspension was coming.