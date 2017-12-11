Getty Image

The 2017 NFL season has been full of quarterbacks going down and backups getting promoted to starting jobs out of necessity. The latest example of this came on Sunday afternoon, when Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz went down with an injury that turned out to be a torn ACL and backup Nick Foles became the team’s starter.

As starters getting injured has seemed to turn into a weekly occurrence, plenty have wondered why former Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t gotten a job somewhere. Some, like LeBron James, believe that the league has blackballed Kaepernick, who famously sat for the national anthem last season in an attempt to start a national discussion on racial inequality and police brutality.

To NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, nothing sinister is going on. All that Kaepernick’s continued unemployment means is that teams don’t think he fills a need. The commissioner, fresh off of getting a new deal from the league’s owners, told CNBC’s Squawk Box that he disagrees with the notion that Kaepernick is getting blackballed.