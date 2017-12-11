Roger Goodell Does Not Believe NFL Teams Are Blackballing Colin Kaepernick

#Roger Goodell #NFL
12.11.17 36 mins ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

The 2017 NFL season has been full of quarterbacks going down and backups getting promoted to starting jobs out of necessity. The latest example of this came on Sunday afternoon, when Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz went down with an injury that turned out to be a torn ACL and backup Nick Foles became the team’s starter.

As starters getting injured has seemed to turn into a weekly occurrence, plenty have wondered why former Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t gotten a job somewhere. Some, like LeBron James, believe that the league has blackballed Kaepernick, who famously sat for the national anthem last season in an attempt to start a national discussion on racial inequality and police brutality.

To NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, nothing sinister is going on. All that Kaepernick’s continued unemployment means is that teams don’t think he fills a need. The commissioner, fresh off of getting a new deal from the league’s owners, told CNBC’s Squawk Box that he disagrees with the notion that Kaepernick is getting blackballed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Roger Goodell#NFL
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKNFLroger goodell

Best Of 2017

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 3 hours ago 2 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 5 hours ago 12 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP