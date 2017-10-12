Getty Image

Kevin Durant isn’t the only notable person in the sports world creating alternate accounts to defend themselves. In fact, one of the most powerful men in sports allegedly had a lot of help from his wife in defending his honor among the press and trolls on the internet.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Roger Goodell‘s wife, former Fox News anchor Jane Skinner, had a fake account she would activate almost exclusively in order to respond to harsh media criticism of Goodell.

It appears the now-deleted account @forargument was Skinner, who would have a quiet account for long stretches until it was tweeted to defend Goodell in various news stories about the NFL.

Unlike Durant’s Twitter mishap, none of the tweets were particularly inflammatory or revealed any new insights into Goodell’s thinking, but it’s certainly interesting to see where Skinner took aim at media.