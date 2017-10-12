Roger Goodell’s Wife Used A Kevin Durant-Esque Burner Twitter Account To Defend Her Husband

#Roger Goodell #NFL #Twitter
10.12.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant isn’t the only notable person in the sports world creating alternate accounts to defend themselves. In fact, one of the most powerful men in sports allegedly had a lot of help from his wife in defending his honor among the press and trolls on the internet.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Roger Goodell‘s wife, former Fox News anchor Jane Skinner, had a fake account she would activate almost exclusively in order to respond to harsh media criticism of Goodell.

It appears the now-deleted account @forargument was Skinner, who would have a quiet account for long stretches until it was tweeted to defend Goodell in various news stories about the NFL.

Unlike Durant’s Twitter mishap, none of the tweets were particularly inflammatory or revealed any new insights into Goodell’s thinking, but it’s certainly interesting to see where Skinner took aim at media.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Roger Goodell#NFL#Twitter
TAGSjane skinnerNFLroger goodellTwitter

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 day ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP