Getty Image

Ron Darling played 13 seasons as a major league pitcher, so he knows an arms race when he sees one. With home runs leaving ballparks all over the majors this summer, baseball saw a focus on pitching at this year’s trade deadline, something Darling is no stranger to.

As an analyst covering the New York Mets, he’s seen a team struggle with injuries and further distance themselves from the club that made a World Series appearance two seasons ago. Meanwhile, his work as an MLB on TBS analyst has him preparing for a long postseason with the network as it covers the National League through the Wild Card and League Championship Series.

Darling spoke to Uproxx over the phone hours after the MLB trade deadline wrapped up on Tuesday. He picked his favorite transactions, and spoke about the mood in a clubhouse in the days that follow the trade deadline.

Darling’s TBS duties continue on Sunday when he joins Don Orsillo in calling the first-place Washington Nationals visiting the Chicago Cubs at 2 p.m. at Wrigley Field. But before the matinee action, let’s set the scene for the dog days of summer and the excitement of fall by wrapping up the trade deadline.