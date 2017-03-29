The Internet Had Too Much Fun Mocking Cristiano Ronaldo’s Weird-Looking Sculpture

03.29.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

I’m not sure how it happened, but one of the handsomest athletes in the world has made for one of its ugliest sculptures.

Cristiano Ronaldo got an airport named after him in the Madeira Islands, which is nice. The airport also installed a bust of the Real Madrid star’s face which, in theory, is also nice. Too bad it’s is one of the most terrifying things you’ll ever see.

The internet got to reacting to the unsettling side-by-side, which isn’t terrifying because of the uncanny valley but because the bronze bust looks like it’s of a completely different, more grotesque person who probably isn’t even good at soccer.

So let’s get ready to enjoy the online experience. You’ve earned this.

Around The Web

TAGSCRISTIANO RONALDOSOCCER
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP