Getty Image

I’m not sure how it happened, but one of the handsomest athletes in the world has made for one of its ugliest sculptures.

Cristiano Ronaldo got an airport named after him in the Madeira Islands, which is nice. The airport also installed a bust of the Real Madrid star’s face which, in theory, is also nice. Too bad it’s is one of the most terrifying things you’ll ever see.

I defy you not to feel better after viewing this picture of Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his portrait bust. pic.twitter.com/kBCc7RtoUC — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) March 29, 2017

The internet got to reacting to the unsettling side-by-side, which isn’t terrifying because of the uncanny valley but because the bronze bust looks like it’s of a completely different, more grotesque person who probably isn’t even good at soccer.

So let’s get ready to enjoy the online experience. You’ve earned this.