Ronda Rousey’s fall from the top of UFC continued on Saturday night in devastating fashion as she was annihilated by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in just 48 seconds. Much of the blame for Rousey’s two career losses is often placed squarely on the shoulders of her trainer Edmond Tarverdyan, as he has failed to instill any improvements of her standup game and that doomed her against Holly Holm last year and Nunes at UFC 207. In fact, Nunes went so far as to say Rousey isn’t a “real fighter.”
Now the audio from Rousey’s corner at 207 has emerged, and Tarverdyan’s voice dominates the footage, giving fans a look at just what he’s trying to get out of the former champion during a fight.
What a beautiful sport. You have any mental doubts whatsoever, any fear, and all the cardio in the world, all your life’s work with footwork… vanishes. The jungle is cruel AF.
if she still wants to fight, she has to unlearn most of her judo stances. Being flatfooted for balance and a stiff core does not work in a boxing match and thats what every fighter would turn it into vs Ronda. In Judo you dont worry about head strikes. A new trainer may not matter, she cant throw a punch, looks nonathletic on her feet, and she cant take a punch.
