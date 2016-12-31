It didn’t take long for the haters to come out in force after Ronda Rousey lost her big comeback fight at UFC 207 in brutal fashion. It took under a minute for Amanda Nunes to batter the UFC superstar across the cage with relentless strikes, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and save Rousey from another terrible knockout like the one she suffered against Holly Holm.
And while Ronda is continuing to keep her silence in the face of her defeat, her mother (and former judo world champion) AnnMaria De Mars took to her blog in the hours following the shocking loss to defend her daughter.
Like every mother and daughter on the face of the earth, Ronda and I don’t always see eye to eye. However, there is one situation where I am pretty certain. All of those who have criticized Ronda for taking a loss so to heart, for not just ‘shrugging it off’ don’t understand that what made Ronda so successful is that she cares DEEPLY about winning to an extent that I don’t believe the average person can wrap his/her head around.
Caring deeply about something and working your hardest to achieve it doesn’t mean you make the right decisions 100% of the time. Wouldn’t it be a nicer world if it did?
