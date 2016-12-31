USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long for the haters to come out in force after Ronda Rousey lost her big comeback fight at UFC 207 in brutal fashion. It took under a minute for Amanda Nunes to batter the UFC superstar across the cage with relentless strikes, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and save Rousey from another terrible knockout like the one she suffered against Holly Holm.

And while Ronda is continuing to keep her silence in the face of her defeat, her mother (and former judo world champion) AnnMaria De Mars took to her blog in the hours following the shocking loss to defend her daughter.