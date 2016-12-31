Ronda Rousey’s Mom Defended Her Daughter Following A Devastating UFC 207 Loss

#MMA #UFC
12.31.16 1 hour ago

USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long for the haters to come out in force after Ronda Rousey lost her big comeback fight at UFC 207 in brutal fashion. It took under a minute for Amanda Nunes to batter the UFC superstar across the cage with relentless strikes, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and save Rousey from another terrible knockout like the one she suffered against Holly Holm.

And while Ronda is continuing to keep her silence in the face of her defeat, her mother (and former judo world champion) AnnMaria De Mars took to her blog in the hours following the shocking loss to defend her daughter.

Like every mother and daughter on the face of the earth, Ronda and I don’t always see eye to eye. However, there is one situation where I am pretty certain. All of those who have criticized Ronda for taking a loss so to heart, for not just ‘shrugging it off’ don’t understand that what made Ronda so successful is that she cares DEEPLY about winning to an extent that I don’t believe the average person can wrap his/her head around.

Caring deeply about something and working your hardest to achieve it doesn’t mean you make the right decisions 100% of the time. Wouldn’t it be a nicer world if it did?

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSAnnMaria De MarsMMARONDA ROUSEYUFCUFC 207

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP