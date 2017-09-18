Ronda Rousey’s Coach Wants Her Back For One More UFC Fight Against Cris Cyborg

Nearly a year out from her last attempt at a UFC comeback, Ronda Rousey’s future remains a mystery. While rumors fly of a run in the WWE and various Hollywood possibilities develop, Rousey has largely stayed out of the spotlight enjoying life. She even spent Mayweather vs. McGregor fight weekend getting married to her beau and fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne in Hawaii.

It fully appears like Ronda’s days as an active fighter are done. But if she did happen to come back for one more fight, her head coach Edmond Tarverdyan knows who he’d like it to be against: 145 pound UFC champion Cris Cyborg.

“That’s the one,” Tarverdyan said during an appearance on The MMA Hour. “I want that fight. When I trained Ronda, I know Ronda could beat Cyborg. I know that. Cyborg is too slow. … If injuries weren’t there and everything was where it was, we would take that fight and I’m telling you she’s too slow for us. And Ronda will beat her.”

