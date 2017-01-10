Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The UFC has a couple of regular videos they release following most pay-per-view events. There’s the phantom cam feature, showing all the best action from the fights at up to 10,000 frames per second. And then there’s The Thrill And The Agony series, which is all about showing the winners and losers reacting with joy or despair to the outcomes of their fights. The UFC has just put out that one for UFC 207, and of course it has some new painful shots of Ronda Rousey’s family and corner taking in her devastating 48 second loss to champion Amanda Nunes.

The first clip shows Ronda’s sister Maria Burns-Ortiz and mom AnnMaria De Mars looking shocked and scared as things start to go horribly awry in Ronda’s comeback fight. Then it switches to her much-maligned head coach Edmond Tarverdyan as he screams in frustration.