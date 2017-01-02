Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s not easy being a mixed martial artist, even when you’re as skilled and famous as Ronda Rousey. It seems like the higher the public lifts you up when you’re winning, the harder they’ll toss you back down to the ground after a loss or two. For Rousey, this means her latest loss at UFC 207 has opened the floodgates to endless memes and snarky comments directed her way. But anyone can paste a picture of Ronda Rousey getting punched into the cover art for Radiohead’s The Bends. It takes someone special to come up with an original new dance, and fellow MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page is that special someone.

Page knows a little bit about brutal MMA losses, having dealt out several of them during his career in regional UK promotions and Bellator. Most recently, he made headlines for literally caving in the skull of his opponent with a flying knee and following it up by throwing a Poke Ball at his downed foe.

In this video, an oldschool breakbeat plays as a voice hypnotically suggests we all do the Ronda Rousey. Page staggers around his impromptu dancefloor, his shoes flying through all the major footwork no-nos Ronda performed in her 48 second loss to Brazilian powerhouse Amanda Nunes.

If there’s one criticism we have with this video, it’s that it didn’t include the Airplane, which was what Rousey was basically doing by the end of the fight when the referee stepped in to save her.