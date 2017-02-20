FS1

Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne met on Sunday night at UFC Fight Night in Halifax in a heavyweight battle that saw Lewis knock Browne out in the second round. Lewis caught Browne with a hard right hand on top of the head and then followed that up with some vicious ground-and-pound to turn the lights out on Browne and put a stop to the fight.

In Lewis’ post-fight interview, he called out Browne for “liking to put his hands on women,” referencing accusations by Browne’s ex-wife that he had physically abused her during their relationship. After that, Lewis continued to take shots at Browne, who dates UFC star Ronda Rousey, by asking “where Ronda Rousey fine ass at?”