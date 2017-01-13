After Ronda Rousey was left battered and bleeding against the Octagon in only 48 seconds against women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, one question resounded across the MMA community: what went wrong? How did Ronda Rousey’s big comeback, hyped for months with hashtags like #FearTheReturn, result in her getting completely dismantled in the cage? At least in the Holly Holm fight there was enough action and information to easily dissect what Holly had done right, and what Ronda had done wrong. But Amanda Nunes turned the tables on Rousey, charging forward and smashing through her defenses so quickly that most of us could only wonder in stunned silence how the greatest female mixed martial artist of all times could lose like that.

Now that it’s been two weeks from the fight, we’ve got more than just opinions from the armchair quarterbacks and sports network talking heads of the world. A number of top MMA fighters and coaches have chimed in as well on what they saw and what needs to be done to reverse Ronda’s fortunes in the cage. Let’s start with Holly Holm, the woman who derailed the Rousey hype train at the end of 2015.

“I was a little worried about her mental game getting in there,” Holm said during a recent interview with MMA Fighting. “I know a lot of people said no MMA media, none of that, because she didn’t want any distractions. Well, if you can’t even talk about fighting, if you can’t even be doing the normal thing leading up, I don’t think you’re really ready to get in there and actually fight. If you can’t really talk about it, how are you gonna get in and perform on it?”