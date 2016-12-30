Ronda Rousey's Rise To Fame

A No Nonsense Ronda Rousey Looked Super Jacked At The UFC 207 Weigh-Ins

#MMA #UFC
12.29.16 23 hours ago 7 Comments

UFC

Ronda Rousey continues to be a woman of few words as we quickly approach her big comeback fight on Friday night at UFC 207. A recent change to the way weigh-ins are handled means fighters get to weigh in with the athletic commission earlier in the day, making this evening’s festivities with thousands of fans at the T-Mobile Arena the ‘ceremonial’ weigh-ins. Rousey got in and out of the morning weigh-ins in under 10 seconds, and while she stuck around a bit longer at the ceremonial show, she still left without saying anything to anyone.

Her opponent, current UFC women’s champion Amanda Nunes, showed up wearing a lion mask, which was a nod to her nickname ‘The Lioness.’ The mask came off though when she and Rousey squared off for the crowd.

While there was no shoving or jostling between the two competitors, it was all serious as they stared each other down. But as soon as the face off was done with, Rousey exited stage right without participating in the traditional interview with host Joe Rogan.

UFC

#MMA#UFC
TAGSAMANDA NUNESMMARONDA ROUSEYUFCUFC 207

