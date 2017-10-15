This Brutal Submission Is Why People Are Saying Mackenzie Dern Is The Next Ronda Rousey

10.14.17 1 hour ago

The MMA world is already looking to crown the 24-year-old Mackenzie Dern as “the next Ronda Rousey,” warts and all. Dern is as slick as they come on the mat, winning the gold medal at the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship in 2015 before transitioning to MMA full-time, now she’s undefeated at 4-0, is marketable (traditionally good looking), and needs to work on her stand up game. It’s a recipe for success if there ever was one.

The hype continued last night with her dominating win over Mandy Polk, and her highlight reel is getting long. It’s only a matter of time until she’s in the UFC (or Bellator), fighting Paige VanZant or hopefully, Joanna Champion or Rose Namajunas.

