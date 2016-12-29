Ronda Rousey's Rise To Fame

Ronda Rousey’s Weigh-In For UFC 207 Was Her 10-Second Media Appearance For The Weekend

#MMA #UFC
12.29.16 3 hours ago 2 Comments

YouTube

Ronda Rousey has officially made weight for her UFC 207 fight this Friday against women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. The official weigh-in for the card has been going on all morning at the hotel holding many of the fighters, while ceremonial weigh-ins open to the public will be held later tonight at T-Mobile Arena. At around 10AM Vegas time, Rousey quickly appeared, weighed in at 135 on the nose, and then just as quickly disappeared.

Rousey may have plans to drop her reclusive act sometime over fight weekend, but it didn’t happen this morning. Other than one quick smile as she stepped on the scale, Ronda’s face was emotionless as she got in and out in under 10 seconds. It seems like she’s now even faster with her public appearances than she’s been in the cage, where her fights often finish in less than a minute.

The returning former champion looked pale but composed, a good sign that her weight cut has been easy for her this time around. Much has been made of Ronda’s physical transformation leading up to this fight, with even her official Instagram account showing off the difference between Rousey’s body shape leading up to the Cat Zingano fight in February of 2015 and now.

But with Rousey’s continued refusal to even look the press and fans in the eye, questions remain about her mental state coming into the most high pressure fight of her career. With a dangerous opponent like Amanda Nunes ready to take her head off at the slightest misstep, Friday night’s results are far from certain.

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMARONDA ROUSEYUFCUFC 207

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 hours ago
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 6 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP