Ronda Rousey Picked The Perfect Date To Get Married Without Any Fight Fans Finding Out

08.25.17 38 mins ago

After a couple of years of having the spotlight endlessly pointed on her, Ronda Rousey has turned her back on much of the media attention that made her a superstar during her UFC days. Now it’s much more common to read articles about the lengths she’s gone to fly under the radar. We’re not sure if the decision to hold her wedding on the same day as the massive Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight is the latest example of this, but we’re sure the added privacy the move ensures is welcome.

One downside, however, is that certain friends in the industry like Dana White won’t be able to make it.

“Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding,” White said on The Rich Eisen Show. “And she’s in a good place, she’s really happy, and she hasn’t announced her retirement or anything like that. She’s focusing on this wedding.”

“Of all the days! She’s like ‘I’m getting married.’ Congratulations. ‘Will you come to the wedding?’ I said absolutely! ‘The wedding’s tomorrow.’”

Rousey revealed her engagement to fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne back in April and at the time, promised the event would go down sooner rather than later. But we’re still kind of shocked that she’d drop the date on potential guests so suddenly. Then again, we’re not mega-celebrities that are stalked by paparazzi, either. Whether it was her intention or not, Mayweather vs. McGregor is the perfect camouflage for her to enjoy her special day in peace.

(Via USA Today)

