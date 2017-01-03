It wasn’t supposed to go like this. After a year of near total seclusion, Ronda Rousey’s 2017 was supposed to start in triumphant fashion, with the UFC superstar back on top of the mixed martial arts world with the women’s bantamweight title — her former title — back around her waist where it belonged.
But instead, Rousey suffered the kind of fast and destructive defeat she used to deal out so readily to her own opponents. Current 135 pound champion Amanda Nunes put on a 48 second striking clinic, hitting Ronda with a hard straight right that left her stunned and then following up with a barrage of head shots and body blows that had the face of women’s MMA literally reeling across the Octagon. The referee ended up stepping in to save her, and Ronda was left bloody and wondering how things went so wrong.
The loss to Amanda Nunes is a bigger deal to Ronda than losses are for most other fighters. The repercussions are much larger in this case. This fight was supposed to be the start of a big push for the dominating Olympic medalist. Her second act. Her epic comeback. While Rousey and her team refused to share her plans with anyone, past comments before she became so media shy pointed towards big ambitions in Hollywood and beyond, ambitions that could only be realized if she recreated that aura of ass kicking invincibility she channeled during her run as the first UFC women’s champion.
With this second stunning and definitive loss, many of the doors she hoped to pass through are now closing. It’s so bad that even the WWE, who have aggressively courted Ronda since her Slammy-winning Moment of the Year at Wrestlemania 31, may not be willing to take her in should she decide to step away from cage fighting.
So she can just fade away and be rich, not a bad option.
To be fair, she doesn’t have to do anything but manage her money and live in comfort for 30-40 years.
I can see her opening a gym and doing promo/broadcasting work for UFC occasionally
Perhaps if her role in those prior movies actually involved acting and not just being a badass, her standing in Hollywood wouldn’t be such a question mark. Honestly though, I think she’s still a bankable star, the UFC women’s division has just out-grown her.
How is she still a bankable star? At this point she’s not going to carry any movie, and where would you cast her that you couldn’t just as easily cast Michelle Rodriguez or someone similar?
At this point you can just give any role Rousey was up for to Gina Carano. She has a history as a fighter, has been acting longer, and looks better in my opinion. Since Rousey is no longer an unbeatable badass, there is no reason to hire Rousey over Carano now that Rousey’s aura is gone. If you need a bad ass woman just go with Carano. Carano was more believable fighting Michelle Rodriguez in Fast 6 than Rousey was in Furious 7 and Carano did well playing the quiet badass in Deadpool which made all the money.
Well, the WWE would probably guarantee some wins until she builds up a big enough image to do a movie as long as she promised to come back for a second run as a wrestler.
She’s needs to go fight some grannies in Rizin FF.
Oh, too soon, Joe Rogan. Too Soon #RunGrannyRun
We just gonna act like Bork wasn’t a broken and defeated fighter when Vince brought him back and made him the biggest badass in WWE? Vince does a lot wrong, but he can create perception. If Vince brings her in, and don’t for a second think he (or Steph or Hunter) won’t if she wants to, he’ll make her look like a million bucks. Hell, the steroid thing with Lesnar at his last fight did sweet fuck all to his aura. He can do the same with Ronda. I know Coach worked there, but he is way off on this.
Brock had a great WWE run first, then won the UFC Heavyweight belt in his 4th fight. He lost the belt, but it was easy to put that on his diverticulitis. I don’t think his star waned nearly as much as Rousey’s post title loss, and besides, he was a wrestler first fighter second.
Playboy no longer does nudes..yeah she’s done.
If she wants to make money and particularly to sell Merch, WWE is her only option. They write what happens. If she can actually learn how to pipe bomb and learn how to be charismatic in the ring, she can make bank for a year or 2.
What she can’t sell anymore, however, is this notion that she’s a terminator. Particularly as her rep could not be more gun-shy now. Her strategy of not facing the media for months backfires like crazy with the beat down. Good luck to her, but honestly, maybe it’s time to do some yoga and then chill in Malibu with a coffee for a little while.
I call bullshit on Coachman. If Rhonda was will to work full time (or almost full time) WWE would snap her up in a second.
No way will WWE bring her in. Agree whole heartedly with Coachman. Another reason? She is NOT a wrestler. AND…She has never trained to be a PRO wrestler.
Brock Lesnar was, and had been a WWE wrestler first before UFC.
Ronda does not have that luxury anymore to just waltz in. They can’t create the illusion that she is this unbeatable bad ass. Like they could with Lesnar because before he got hit with diverticulitis, Brock Lesnar dominated every one in the UFC, even from his first loss to Frank Mir, he was still dominant in that match.
After these last two beat downs, Rousey is no more imposing than Charlotte or Nia Jax. Hell both are bigger than Rousey so without that unbeatable aura or mountain of muscle that Brock has…it would be hard to sell Ronda as the female Lesnar. Nia Jax has Ronda by like 5 inches and 100lbs. The only way Ronda would be able to be sold as a monster against someone like Jax is if she was still unbeatable. Like I would legit pick Nia Jax against Rousey in a real fight. Hell I might pick Charlotte too in a real fight.