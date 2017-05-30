Rooting For Logos And Laundry: The Tie Between Sponsorships And Fandom

I have no great loyalty to Chang, a not particularly well-reviewed lager produced by Bangkok-based Thai Beverages. It is a thoroughly mediocre beer, and difficult to find in the United States, and I’ll be quite content if I never taste it again. You might not guess this by the dozen or so shirts in my closet with a giant Chang logo on the chest.
If, as Jerry Seinfeld once said, our sports fandom often boils down to little more than “rooting for laundry,” there may be nothing dumber than rooting for laundry with a corporate logo on the front. In that, international soccer fans have had a long head start on fans of the traditional major American sports: For decades, teams in Europe and elsewhere have sold uniform space to advertisers ranging from local plumbers to multinational conglomerates. Now, those Americans who have yet to embrace the world’s preferred version of football — I’m told that some holdouts remain — are about to find out how that feels.
Last April, the NBA announced it had approved jersey sponsorships starting with the 2017-18 season. So far, six teams have inked deals, most recently the Cleveland Cavaliers with Akron-based Goodyear. The outcry from traditionalists so far seems fairly minimal, probably because traditionalists hold less sway in the NBA (a league that has forced some of its players to wear T-shirt jerseys in recent years) than they do in other sports, and because the small corporate logos won’t do much to diminish or compete with the actual team or city name on the chest.
Not yet, anyway.
Pretty sure Chang means elephant in thai. Personally I’ve always felt that if your not a child and not actually engaged in the activity of playing football a grown man in a football shirt looks ridiculous
People will get used to it. College football fans don’t think twice about paying for bowl gear that says things like “Tostitos Fiesta Bowl” (or whoever the current sponsor is) all over it.
It does help if its something that doesn’t look lame. Like the Goodyear logo is pretty good. If the Cavs had Preparation H it would have been another story.
People used to joke back when the new Brooklyn Nets gear came out that it would have sold better if it had the Roc-A-Fella logo on it.
I always felt it has a lot to do with the under-lying culture of the game. Football clubs are just that, local organizations that represent the community at all age levels in competition. They wear a badge on the shirt to signify the club they represent, hence why many crests are so ornate or elaborate, its a coat of arms, its not a franchise logo. Also why you don’t find a lot of people in one city supporting a neighbouring club, you support the local.
North American sports I find are about the franchise. Its a brand to be bought and sold, and any brand on the front of the shirt is doubling up on advertising space.
Look into AFC Wimbledon to see how the English respond to an owner taking a franchise mentality with one of their teams.