Roy Nelson has moved on from the UFC . After nearly eight years in the Octagon in a run started by Nelson winning the most-watched season of The Ultimate Fighter in history, he’s headed back to Spike, seemingly to finish his career. At 41-years-old, Nelson has just about every record in the book for the UFC heavyweight division, he just never got the belt. Now, with a new setting around him (and a promoter that embraces his personality and style ), Nelson is looking for gold.

With Nelson, Gegard Mousasi and so many others jumping ship, Bellator is making a major push against a UFC that doesn’t seem to know what’s going on beside the next big superfight, while Bellator quietly puts together stacked card after stacked card. We discussed the change of promotions to Roy Nelson, who seemed uncharacteristically jovial.

So you have the UFC heavyweight record for cage time, you’ve absorbed more strikes than anyone, not only without getting knocked out but in all of UFC heavyweight history, is it bittersweet to leave a company that you have so much history in?

No, for me I think it was just a change of scenery. The biggest thing with the UFC with the new owners coming in and then Bellator with Scott Coker and Viacom and just be able to go back full circle cause Viacom and Spike — they’re the ones that kind of created our sport in the US, actually brought it to the public. So I’m just full-circling. Can’t wait.

You said when you signed in May you were ready to fight in June. Where does that excitement to work come from?



You know what, please and thank you just go a long way and it changes the whole environment.

You’ve already knocked out Cheick Congo and Matt Mitrione and they’ve made waves in the Bellator heavyweight division, so how many wins do you think it’ll take you to get a shot at the vacant title?

First I gotta get past Javy and then after that I think it all depends on what type of… how big the tournament will be.

So there’s going to be a heavyweight tournament?

I’m sure there probably will be. If not, then I can have my fight after that so it could be my second fight.

I hope you just let a cat out of the bag there cause I loved the Strikeforce heavyweight tournament and…

Oh, everyone loves the grand prix tournaments.

Yeah and Bellator’s stacked with heavyweights if you add Rampage…

It’s exciting.

Are you looking for any type of rematches? Frank Mir just signed with Bellator.

Yeah, I’d fight Frank but I don’t think Frank can fight cause I think he’s still on suspension from his last juicing incident like a year ago or whatever.