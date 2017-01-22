Royals Pitcher Yordano Ventura Was Killed In A Fatal Car Accident In The Dominican Republic

01.22.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Yordano Ventura of the Kansas City Royals was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic on Sunday morning, according to police.

Ventura, 25, is now the third Major League Baseball player to be tragically killed in a vehicular accident in his 20s since 2014, along with Oscar Taveras and Jose Fernandez. Ventura was among the leaders of the efforts to pay tribute to both Taveras and Fernandez after their deaths in 2014 and 2016.

He dedicated his 2014 World Series Game 6 start to Taveras, wearing Taveras’ initials and numbers on his glove, cleats and cap. In that game, Ventura pitched seven shutout innings, allowing only three hits in a 10-0 Royals win over the Giants. Although the Royal would lose that Series in seven games, he was once again a supernova for them in the 2015 postseason, as he helped the Royals to their first World Series win since 1985.

Subscribe to UPROXX

Taveras also paid tribute to Fernandez and Taveras by putting both of their initials on his cap in 2016 after Fernandez was killed in a boating accident.

Ventura was set to enter his fourth full season with the Royals as a starter since being a late call-up in 2013. Ventura had 93 starts with the Royals, going 38-31 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 470 strikeouts.

TAGSKANSAS CITY ROYALSYordano Ventura

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 6 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP