Sparkling buy rates, stellar ratings and marketable talents galore signal a boom time for women’s MMA. Things have been going so swimmingly (ignore the featherweight division) that it seems ridiculous that female fighters were kept out of the UFC spotlight for so long. In a recent Fox Sports interview featuring the promotion’s most dominant early-era fighter, we got an unnecessary refresher course on why some antiquated thinkers still want women out of the Octagon.

UFC Hall of Famer and current Bellator old guy Royce Grace engaged in an Undisputed interview with Joe Buck. In their chat, Gracie laid out that he’s not a fan of women getting to shine in the sport.

“Nope, I’m not a big fan of it,” said the MMA pioneer. “I like the woman feminine. I don’t like to get home and get beat up.”

I’m not entirely sure what that last bit means. No one likes to be beaten up in their home. There are laws against it. It scored a laugh from the audience, though. HO HO I ALSO WOULD RATHER NOT BE BEATEN BY MY PARTNER, etc. Gracie’s definition of “feminine” is also up for debate.

For what it’s worth (Meltzer™), Gracie has no problem with women competing in MMA.

“But hey, it’s a free country. They can do whatever they want.”

So, uh, compromise? *pinches bridge of nose until face caves in*

(Via Fox Sports)