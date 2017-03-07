Has This Been The Most Exciting Year For Sports

The Internet Roasted Russell Wilson And Ciara’s Super Weird Family Photo

#Ciara #NFL
03.07.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

We need to talk about weird family portraits. I’m not talking about the embarrassing Christmas card photo taken at Sears where your family donned bad sweaters and you went to Fantastic Sams for a mediocre haircut (are either Sears pictures or Fantastic Sams still things?) and now you look back in a bit of shame at how awkward you were at age 14.

I’m talking about things like this.

No. Russell Wilson and Ciara, you both need to stop this right now. This pose is weird, and made weirder by the fact that everyone’s naked. Why did everyone need to be naked? You could get the point across with a clothed picture. There are also many other questions (most of which involve the word “why”) but we don’t really have time to get into all of them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ciara#NFL
TAGSCiaraNFLRUSSELL WILSONSEATTLE SEAHAWKS
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 9 hours ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP