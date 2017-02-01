Russell Wilson on Trump pic.twitter.com/VqXzlEovwX — Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) January 31, 2017

Tom Brady ruffled plenty of feathers when asked a question about Donald Trump during Super Bowl Opening Night. Instead of answering the question, Brady pleaded ignorance and said he doesn’t pay much attention to what’s going on in the world.

Russell Wilson decided to take a different path when asked about the President of the United States. Wilson did a Facebook Live while getting his haircut before an appearance on Conan and, when someone inquired about Trump, he didn’t hesitate to speak his mind. Among other things, Wilson believes that no matter who you voted for, everyone can agree that the first few days of Trump’s presidency are “getting out of hand.”

“Basically, I think that when you think about all the negativity that’s happened in a 10-day period … it’s already too much,” Wilson said. “It’s already crazy, it’s already affecting people’s hearts and souls, their lives in such a negative way.”

Additionally, the Seahawks’ quarterback commented on the airport protests to voice displeasure with Trump’s immigration ban, saying “You have to be able to treat people fairly, you have to be able to love everyone.” Wilson briefly interrupted his discussion on Trump by getting a rise out of everyone in the room when he went “Come back, Barack” a few times.