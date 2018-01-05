Ryan Shazier Has Feeling In His Legs And His Father Believes He Will Play Football Again

#NFL
01.04.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is slowly recovering from a devastating spinal injury that left him without feeling in his legs. While this was a huge loss for the Steelers defense, far more importantly, it was a tragic injury for a human being to endure.

Shazier was injured in a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was on the ground after a hit and something was noticeably wrong with his lower body. Eventually, Shazier was transported to a hospital and has not taken the field since.

Shazier’s father, Vernon Shazier, said his son is working hard to make a comeback on the field as well. He told WPXI’s Lisa Sylvester that he now has feeling in his legs again and is working hard to get better, though he did not specify whether he is walking again or not.

“He’s making progress daily,” Vernon told WPXI in Pittsbugh. “He’s a long way from where he was on that Monday night.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSNFLPITTSBURGH STEELERSRyan Shazier

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 day ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP