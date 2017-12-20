Ryen Russillo And ESPN Radio Will Be Parting Ways At The End Of 2017

Getty Image

ESPN Radio is in a state of flux, much like the rest of the massive media company. In November, the network announced sweeping changes to the lineup beginning in January and that news comes in conjunction with the massive shift that is moving from Mike and Mike to Golic and Wingo, already underway.

Like anything in the sports media landscape, change always seems to be brewing but, in the same breath, any kind of stability in the radio game is a plus, and that is what Ryen Russillo has provided ESPN Radio for many years.

As of this week, however, that stability will evaporate, as ESPN PR announced on Wednesday that Russillo will complete his final show for ESPN Radio on Dec. 22. Traug Keller, who acts as the SVP of ESPN Radio, indicated that the network “extended an attractive offer” for Russillo to remain in place but, in the end, the host “decided to pursue other opportunities when his contract expires next year.”