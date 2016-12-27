Dunks Of The Week

Sam Dekker Went Up-And-Under For This Gorgeous Two-Handed Reverse Slam

12.26.16 1 day ago

Sam Dekker knows how to make the most of James Harden’s abilities on the court.

Dekker let loose this two-handed reverse dunk late in the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Right as the announcer on the Houston Rockets broadcast raves about “the beauty of having James Harden,” the guard sent a perfect bounce pass through the Suns defense to a cutting Dekker, who flied through the key and finished with a two-handed reverse slam.

Dekker cut to the rim from the foul line and Harden knew exactly what he was doing. It’s that kind of synergy that’s helped Dekker land some monster dunks this year.

It’s a lot more impressive than his Tragic Bronson last month. You win some, you lose some, I guess.

TAGSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENSam Dekker

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP