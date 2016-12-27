Sam Dekker Went Up-And-Under For This Gorgeous Two-Handed Reverse Slam

Sam Dekker knows how to make the most of James Harden’s abilities on the court.

Dekker let loose this two-handed reverse dunk late in the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Right as the announcer on the Houston Rockets broadcast raves about “the beauty of having James Harden,” the guard sent a perfect bounce pass through the Suns defense to a cutting Dekker, who flied through the key and finished with a two-handed reverse slam.

Dekker cut to the rim from the foul line and Harden knew exactly what he was doing. It’s that kind of synergy that’s helped Dekker land some monster dunks this year.

It’s a lot more impressive than his Tragic Bronson last month. You win some, you lose some, I guess.