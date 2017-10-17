Getty Image

ESPN and Barstool Sports came to terms on a new partnership earlier this month. Barstool’s popular podcast Pardon My Take, co-hosted by Dan Katz and PFT Commenter, will get a new show on ESPN2 once a week. It’s titled Barstool Van Talk, and will air on Tuesday nights at 1 a.m.

The partnership is somewhat controversial, as Pardon My Take was started as a way to satirize the Worldwide Leader in Sports and its debate-centric programming — its name is a mashup of Pardon the Interruption and First Take. Barstool has also taken plenty of shots at ESPN in a number of different over the years, so to see the two come to an agreement on a new show was a bit surprising.

For one member of the ESPN family, though, it’s a partnership between her employer and an entity that once crossed the line while criticizing her. Sam Ponder posted this tweet back in 2014…