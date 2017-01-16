This is an infuriatingly stupid story. That the person quoted in it is proud of himself should make you throw your laptop across the Starbucks and hit that one guy that’s been there for hours who won’t stop talking on his phone. This is a coffee shop not your corner office, Kevin.

The Chargers are leaving San Diego for Los Angeles. As is the case when sports teams relocate, fans are mad. The team is embedded in the fabric of your life and community. It’s understandable you’re angry and feel betrayed, but this should be a lesson for everyone all over the world — sports teams are nothing more than corporate entities out to take your money. Create your attachment carefully.

But when a team relocates, it calls upon movers. There’s office stuff like chairs, desks, computers, etc. There’s gym equipment. There’s stuff you probably never considered. It’s a massive endeavor and a lucrative payday for the company that gets the contract for moving the Chargers.

Unless, of course, you’re all these moving companies in San Diego and Los Angeles refusing to take the Chargers money because they are mad about sports.

According to NBC San Diego, nearly two-dozen movers in San Diego and a few more in Los Angeles have said they won’t help with the move. Ryan Charles, a person whose quotes should make you turn red, is calling local movers and asking they refuse the Chargers help.

“We were just sitting there thinking about the physical move of the Chargers,” said Ryan Charles, head of sales and marketing for http://www.HireAHelper.com. “We were thinking we would not want to be a part of that, having been born and raised here and being a lifelong Chargers fan.” Charles asked the companies within the Hire A Helper network if they would refuse to help the Chargers move and they all said yes. But the movement did not stop there.

A moving company starting a “movement” that prevents them from earning money for helping someone move is some Idiocracy-level stuff.

These quotes from this guy, man.

“Other moving companies, our peers, might not want to, either,” said Charles, “and wouldn’t it be cool if we all banded together to say that we wouldn’t?”

No, it wouldn’t. It would be stupid. Do you realize how much money you’re throwing away because you’re sad a sports team is moving?

That variable is likely in excess of $100,000, by the way. With all the offices and training equipment, plus the likelihood of having staff and players jump on board, this is a monster payday these companies are turning down to stick to their principles. “It’s almost like the last line of defense. We were making this last statement of loyalty to the SAN DIEGO Chargers,” said Charles. Not every moving company in San Diego will take part in this movement but enough will to let the Spanos family know just how disappointed Chargers fans are. Plus, this kind of camaraderie might be the proverbial silver lining. “It’s an awesome statement of loyalty, that’s for sure,” Charles added.

Principles. Loyalty. Awesome. It’s galling how few people understand sports are a distraction. They are played by strangers. This isn’t your wife leaving you. You don’t have to help her pack her things and move in with her new boyfriend. It’s a dumb sports team. You’re not taking money that could help you and your employees provide for your families because you want to show a billionaire you’re disappointed? Are you 10 years old?

(NBC San Diego)