The fourth quarter of the AAC Championship Game between UCF and Memphis was completely insane, as the frame ended 48-48 to push the game to overtime. Oh, and during the middle of things, it was announced that the home team’s head coach had agreed to a deal with his alma mater to become their head coach.

According to Brett McMurphy, one of the most widely-speculated moves in the coaching carousel came to fruition as Knights coach Scott Frost agreed to a deal with Nebraska to becomes its next head coach. The Huskers are going to make one heck of a commitment to Frost, giving him a seven-year contract.

Source: Scott Frost has agreed to 7-year, $35 million deal with Nebraska, but in days leading up today’s AAC title game was still having some “serious cold feet & remorse.” @LarsAnderson71 previously reported contract figures — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2017

The report was confirmed by George Schroeder of USA Today Sports. Schroeder credited Lars Anderson of Bleacher Report, who had been reporting this for several days.