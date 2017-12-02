The fourth quarter of the AAC Championship Game between UCF and Memphis was completely insane, as the frame ended 48-48 to push the game to overtime. Oh, and during the middle of things, it was announced that the home team’s head coach had agreed to a deal with his alma mater to become their head coach.
According to Brett McMurphy, one of the most widely-speculated moves in the coaching carousel came to fruition as Knights coach Scott Frost agreed to a deal with Nebraska to becomes its next head coach. The Huskers are going to make one heck of a commitment to Frost, giving him a seven-year contract.
The report was confirmed by George Schroeder of USA Today Sports. Schroeder credited Lars Anderson of Bleacher Report, who had been reporting this for several days.
