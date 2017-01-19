The Seahawks May Be Hit With A Hefty Punishment For Not Disclosing Richard Sherman’s Injury

01.19.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The Seahawks are reportedly facing punishment from the NFL for not disclosing a knee injury to star cornerback Richard Sherman this season on the official injury report. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Seattle could lose its second round draft pick in the upcoming draft:

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters this week that Sherman had played through a sprained MCL injury this season that was not disclosed on the injury report, which sparked an NFL investigation into the matter.

“I’m feeling like I screwed that up with not telling you that because that happened,” Carroll told reporters on Monday. “But he was OK. So I don’t know. He never missed anything, which is probably why [it wasn’t reported].”

According to Chris Mortensen, the second round pick Seattle stands to lose would be an elevation of the penalty the Seahawks received in being stripped of a fifth round pick for a repeat OTA violation this offseason.

A fifth round pick is a loss, but one that many teams can overcome in the draft. However, a second round pick would be a significant loss for the Seahawks and would be tough to make up with trades and other moves the way a team could with a fifth round pick.

TAGSSEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP