Getty Image

The Seahawks are reportedly facing punishment from the NFL for not disclosing a knee injury to star cornerback Richard Sherman this season on the official injury report. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Seattle could lose its second round draft pick in the upcoming draft:

Seattle may lose 2nd-round pick in 2017 draft as a result of season-long failure to disclose knee injury to Richard Sherman, per @mortreport — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2017

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters this week that Sherman had played through a sprained MCL injury this season that was not disclosed on the injury report, which sparked an NFL investigation into the matter.

“I’m feeling like I screwed that up with not telling you that because that happened,” Carroll told reporters on Monday. “But he was OK. So I don’t know. He never missed anything, which is probably why [it wasn’t reported].”

According to Chris Mortensen, the second round pick Seattle stands to lose would be an elevation of the penalty the Seahawks received in being stripped of a fifth round pick for a repeat OTA violation this offseason.

If @Seahawks do lose 2nd Rd pick, it likely will be an elevation of 5th Rd pick they were docked in Sept for repeat OTA violation @ESPNNFL — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 19, 2017

A fifth round pick is a loss, but one that many teams can overcome in the draft. However, a second round pick would be a significant loss for the Seahawks and would be tough to make up with trades and other moves the way a team could with a fifth round pick.