How The Seahawks Created A College Town Atmosphere In A Major NFL City

Walking around Seattle on the day of a Seahawks home game is unlike being in any other major NFL city, or at least it feels different. It could be the colors, as it’s impossible not to notice their shade of fluorescent green, but the entire city becomes overrun with Seahawks jerseys and gear on game days.

As Seahawks Hall of Famer Steve Largent explained, “it’s like a very good college team from a small town. It’s crazy.”

At that point it clicked for me. I was trying to figure out where I’d felt that vibe and it was the same kind of almost total and complete support you’d find on gameday in an SEC college town. Like Athens with red, Knoxville with orange, Baton Rouge with purple and gold, or Tuscaloosa with crimson (and houndstooth), Seattle is draped in navy and bright green on game day. The Seahawks have bought in to cultivating that college atmosphere quite literally, paying Texas A&M six figures each year to use the Aggies’ trademarked “12th Man” term for their fans.

To make sure it wasn’t recency bias from my visit to Seattle, I checked to see if there really was something different about Seattle’s commitment to going all out in their team’s gear compared to the rest of the NFL. In 2016, the Seahawks had six players in the top 50 of the NFL’s merchandise sales, the most of any franchise by a significant amount, topping Green Bay — which likewise has a college type vibe with the Packers being the only pro sports franchise in town — which had the next most, at four.

That loyalty to the Seahawks and all things Seahawks colored spills out into non-team official gear. Seemingly everyone is wearing Seahawks colored shoes — many Nike, which purposefully releases colorways in blue and bright green for that reason — and you’ll see plenty in Seahawks colored pants (including some Zubaz which I’m thrilled to find is still poppin’ off) with Seahawks-colored accessories.